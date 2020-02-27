TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aramark worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

NYSE ARMK traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 3,655,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

