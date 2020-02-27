TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 84,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,550,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,291. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

