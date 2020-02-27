TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,481. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

