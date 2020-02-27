TCW Group Inc. Sells 129,014 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,014 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Ready Capital worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $5,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,295,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,000. The company has a market capitalization of $800.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

