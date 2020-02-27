TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,069 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of Independence worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 2,180.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:IHC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 8,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.