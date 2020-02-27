TCW Group Inc. Sells 146,263 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,263 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regents of The University of California lifted its position in Square by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 81,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $3,063,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 35,874,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.86, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

