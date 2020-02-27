TCW Group Inc. Sells 23,559 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,077 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 4,883,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $180,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,605.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,036 shares of company stock worth $10,684,122 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

