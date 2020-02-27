TCW Group Inc. Sells 50,774 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.