TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 1,388,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,130. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.