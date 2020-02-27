TCW Group Inc. Sells 53,749 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,749 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.52.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

