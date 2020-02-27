TCW Group Inc. Sells 55,375 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,375 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Revolve Group worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 3,340,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,184. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

