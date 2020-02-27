TCW Group Inc. Sells 69,349 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,349 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Schlumberger by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 93,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,760,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,047. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

