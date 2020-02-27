TCW Group Inc. Sells 698,942 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,692 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 698,942 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Tapestry worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,834,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,386,000 after buying an additional 425,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

