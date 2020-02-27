TCW Group Inc. Sells 80,690 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,690 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Terex worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,374,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

