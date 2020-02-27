TCW Group Inc. Takes $7.74 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,793. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

