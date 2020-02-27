TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,004,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,391,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 14.63% of US Well Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in US Well Services during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Well Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Well Services alerts:

In other US Well Services news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USWS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 48,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621. US Well Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USWS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS).

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.