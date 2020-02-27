TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.72. 3,540,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.