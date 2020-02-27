TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Anaplan worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,555 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,008,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 598,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 188,971 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,337,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,876. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAN traded down $14.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 18,900,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $63.71.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

