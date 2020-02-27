TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

