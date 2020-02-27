Tech Data (TECD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Tech Data to post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tech Data to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $143.90 on Thursday. Tech Data has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several research firms have commented on TECD. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.