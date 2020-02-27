TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,363. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.