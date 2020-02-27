Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teekay Lng Partners updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.10 EPS.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,182. The company has a market cap of $905.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

