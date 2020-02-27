Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 1,887,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

