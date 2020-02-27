TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,075. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.