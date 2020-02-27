Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $25.99 on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,209,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

