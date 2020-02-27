Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $25.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.86. 3,283,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

