Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $26.05 on Thursday, reaching $142.91. 241,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $125.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

