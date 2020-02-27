Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 30th total of 14,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 603,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ERIC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

