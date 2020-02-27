TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Upbit, LATOKEN and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,792,011 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitBay, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Livecoin, COSS, Bit-Z, BigONE, Huobi, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

