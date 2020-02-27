Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TER traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.