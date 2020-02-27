Terra Trading Down 5.9% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $64.71 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. During the last week, Terra has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02587387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

