Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.35.

TSLA traded down $99.80 on Thursday, reaching $679.00. 22,261,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,668,568. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.93, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.03. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

