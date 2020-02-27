Tether 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.51 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, ABCC and Trade By Trade. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $61.51 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Gate.io, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, Iquant, B2BX, Liqui, Kryptono, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Huobi, TDAX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, MBAex, BigONE, HitBTC, Upbit, BitMart, OOOBTC, ABCC, Binance, Bibox, DragonEX, EXX, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex, FCoin, TOPBTC, BtcTurk, Coinut, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Bittrex, UEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, IDAX, Instant Bitex, C2CX, IDCM, BTC-Alpha and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

