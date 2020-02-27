Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $52.09 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.