Tezos Price Hits $2.90 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $286.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00032647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 702,136,683 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

