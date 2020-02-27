Thar Token Price Reaches $0.0549 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $42,025.00 and $281.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

