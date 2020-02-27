The Coca-Cola Co Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

