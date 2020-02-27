The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.