The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 965,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

ENSG stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

