The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007992 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

