The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

PRSC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 143,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.80. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

PRSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

