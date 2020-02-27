The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Given New $13.50 Price Target at B. Riley

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RUBI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The Rubicon Project stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 147,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $640.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 292,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 190,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

