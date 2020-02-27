The Western Union (NYSE:WU) & Janel (NYSE:JANL) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.86 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.76 Janel $84.35 million 0.08 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 20.00% -737.30% 8.25% Janel 0.32% 4.03% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -2.39, suggesting that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Western Union and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 6 1 0 1.62 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

The Western Union beats Janel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

