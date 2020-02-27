Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.44.

Shares of TSE TH traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. 210,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 million and a P/E ratio of -33.71. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

