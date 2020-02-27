Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

TMO stock traded down $12.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,479. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

