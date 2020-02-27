Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $21,394.00 and approximately $10,435.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042173 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.34 or 1.00320644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000649 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

