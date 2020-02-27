THL Credit (TCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $195.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Get THL Credit alerts:

TCRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.