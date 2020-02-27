Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 885,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

