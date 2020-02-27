Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,874 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.20% of Thor Industries worth $90,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 981,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

