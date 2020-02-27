ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Hits $148.38 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $148.38 million and $209,857.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,711.72 or 0.19419561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

